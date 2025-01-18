Mad Square Release Date: Makers of Narne Nithin and Sangeeth Shobhan starrer comedy flick announce film will hit theaters on March 29

The sequel to 2023’s coming-of-age comedy-drama, Mad Square, has officially received a release date. In a recent post, the makers announced that the film is set to hit the big screens on March 29, 2025.

Sharing the update on social media, they wrote: “More FUN than you can handle. More MADNESS than you can imagine. #MADSquare is all set to take the entertainment game to the next level starting MARCH 29th, in theatres.”

See the official post by makers of Mad Square:

The upcoming movie is set to continue the story of the 2023 hit Mad, directed by Kalyan Shankar in his debut venture. The coming-of-age comedy-drama, produced by Naga Vamsi , features an ensemble cast that includes Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan, and many others in key roles.

The film revolves around the tale of a group of friends set in an engineering college. It follows the antics of the students as they navigate their late teenage years while balancing studies and romantic pursuits.

Mad was a major box office hit and received glowing reviews from critics. Now, the lead cast—including Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, and others—are reprising their roles in the sequel.

The sequel is also written and directed by Kalyan Shankar, with Bheems Ceciroleo returning to compose the musical tracks and score. Earlier, the makers released two singles from the movie.

The first single, Laddu Gaani Pelli, is an energetic introductory song, while the second, Swathi Reddy, is a party banger featuring Bigil actress Reba Monica John in a special appearance.

See the tracks from Mad Square here:

The tracks are composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with both songs sung by the musician himself. While Laddu Gaani Pelli features vocals by Mangli alongside Bheems, the party banger was performed in collaboration with Swathi Reddy UK.

