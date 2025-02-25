MAD Square Teaser OUT: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nitin, return for an epic comedy ride in sequel flick

Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nitin, and more return for another crazy comedy adventure in the sequel movie MAD Square.

By Goutham S
Published on Feb 25, 2025  |  04:38 PM IST |  328
MAD Square Teaser: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth, and more return for another comedic ride
MAD Square Teaser: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth, and more return for another comedic ride

MAD Square starring Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nitin, is all set to hit the big screens on March 29, 2025. With the movie close to a month away from release, the makers have dropped a vibrant and fun teaser for the same.

The teaser guarantees yet another comedy adventure with the main cast but instead of a college backdrop it would be set in a wedding venue and lot more chaos.

Watch the teaser here:


Credits: YouTube (Sithara Entertainments)
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a content writer at Pinkvilla with a passion for crafting compelling narratives. Outsid...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles