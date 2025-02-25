MAD Square Teaser OUT: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nitin, return for an epic comedy ride in sequel flick
Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nitin, and more return for another crazy comedy adventure in the sequel movie MAD Square.
MAD Square starring Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nitin, is all set to hit the big screens on March 29, 2025. With the movie close to a month away from release, the makers have dropped a vibrant and fun teaser for the same.
The teaser guarantees yet another comedy adventure with the main cast but instead of a college backdrop it would be set in a wedding venue and lot more chaos.
