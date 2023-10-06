MAD Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin starrer
Netizens praise Kalyan Shankar’s MAD as a must-see comedy entertainer that delivers on its promise of nonstop engagement and humor with no dull moments
Key Highlight
If you're looking for a good laugh and some youthful entertainment, the recently released film MAD is a must-see. This film, directed by Kalyan Shankar and featuring a talented cast of newcomers, has been making waves since its trailer was released.
MAD was widely discussed even before the film was released, thanks to a trailer launch that piqued the massive interest of the audiences as the trailer was released by none other than Jr NTR. Furthermore, stars such as Dulquer Salmaan, Sreeleela, and Siddu Jonnalgadla promoted the film at the pre-release event, generating even more buzz for the film.
Positive feedback for the film
Now that the flick has been released, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) have stated that MAD lives up to its promise of being a comedy entertainer with no dull moments.
One aspect of MAD that stands out is its ability to make you laugh uncontrollably. The film is jam-packed with entertaining sequences aimed squarely at a younger audience. The situational comedy and one-liners are spot on, and the laughs keep coming. And the character Laddu in the film has received a lot of special recognition and appreciation.
Excellent performances by the cast
The MAD film has an impressive cast, with Kalyan Shankar at the helm as director, guiding the film's creative vision. MAD's cast shines brightly, as it includes Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, and Narne Nithin, who have given their best and strongest performances that have contributed to the film's success. The actors' on-screen chemistry is a joy to watch.
MAD has a simple plot that revolves around three happy-go-lucky engineering students named Manoj, Ashok, and Damodhar. The concept is straightforward: leave your logic at the door and relax and watch the film.
Furthermore, MAD is a breath of fresh air in a world that can be too serious at times. It's a film that understands its audience and gives them exactly what they want: comedy, entertainment, and a break from reality.
To conclude, MAD is said to be the season's ultimate comedy entertainer, with a fantastic cast, hilarious moments, and unforgettable characters like Laddu. Don't miss out on the craziness; grab some popcorn and laugh along!
