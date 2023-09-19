Made In India: SS Rajamouli announces new film on the birth of Indian cinema

SS Rajamouli is presenting a movie that chronicles Indian cinema, which is to be called Made In India. The film is touted as a biopic of Indian cinema. The filmmaker took to his social media handle and officially announced Made In India, along with a note that reads, "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA…"

Depicting the birth and rise of Indian cinema, Made In India will be directed by Nithin Kakkar and produced by Varun Gupta and Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya. Nithin Kakkar has previously directed the National Award-winning film Filmistaan, Pelli Choopulu’s Hindi remake Mitron, Notebook, Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, and Ram Singh Charlie. The announcement teaser for Made In India has certainly laid the foundation for what the film is capable of, and hopefully, the movie offers just that.

When the name SS Rajamouli is attached to a film, naturally, the buzz around that movie will be sky-high. Since the director has never disappointed the audience with his directorial ventures, fans are trusting his instincts and thereby rallying behind Made In India. Rajamouli even mentioned in his statement that he was very moved by the narration of Made In India.

The first glimpse of Made In India was unveiled by SS Rajaamouli

SS Rajamouli’s work front

SS Rajamouli is touted to collaborate with Mahesh Babu for the very first time in a forthcoming film. Since the actor and filmmaker have never worked together before, the hype surrounding their supposed collaboration is already sky-high. Every actor who has collaborated with Rajamouli has had a career-defining hit with the filmmaker, and Mahesh Babu will also be looking forward to nothing less.

RRR, Rajamouli’s previous directorial venture, was unanimously loved by both critics and audiences. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer managed to rake in huge numbers along with being an awards favorite. The kind of success the film has managed to achieve on an international level is awe-inspiring.

