Made in Korea OTT Release: When and where to watch Priyanka Arul Mohan’s adventure drama movie

Made in Korea, starring Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role, is slated for a direct OTT release. If you’re planning to watch the movie, here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Made in Korea

Made in Korea is set to release on the OTT platform Netflix. The film will be available for streaming from March 12, 2026. The official update was shared by the team on their social media handle.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Korean dreams, Seoul streets, and one big leap of faith. Namma ooru ponnu… ippo South Korea lu oru adventure of a lifetime start pannara. (Our hometown girl… now beginning the adventure of a lifetime in South Korea). Watch Made in Korea, coming soon only on Netflix, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Here’s the post:

Official teaser and plot of Made in Korea

Made in Korea explores Shenbagam’s lifelong curiosity about Korean culture, an interest that has stayed with her since childhood. Fondly known as Shenba, she is a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu whose long-cherished dream is to visit South Korea.

What begins as a quiet fascination soon transforms into a life-changing journey when she finally arrives in Seoul, navigating its bustling streets and embracing new experiences. Along the way, she encounters unexpected challenges that test her resilience and push her toward self-discovery.

The narrative weaves together themes of aspiration, cultural connection, and the quiet courage found in everyday choices.

Cast and crew of Made in Korea

Made in Korea features Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role, with South Korean actors Park Hye-jin and No Ho-jin in key roles. More details about the cast have not yet been made official.

Written and directed by Ra. Karthik, the film is bankrolled by Rise East Entertainment. Previously, the director helmed Nitham Oru Vaanam, starring Ashok Selvan in the lead role.

Moreover, the director will soon helm Nagarjuna Akkineni’s 100th film as a lead actor, tentatively titled King100.

Priyanka Arul Mohan’s work front

Priyanka Arul Mohan was previously seen in a lead role in the Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the Doctor actress will next appear in the lead role in 666 Operation Dream Theater, co-starring Shiva Rajkumar.

