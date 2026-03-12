Made in Korea Twitter Review: 11 tweets to check if you plan to watch Priyanka Mohan starrer online

Made in Korea, starring Priyanka Mohan in the lead role, was released on March 12, 2026, directly on the OTT platform Netflix. As the movie arrived on the streaming platform, netizens took to social media to share their opinions about the film. Here are some of them.

Made in Korea Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user said that Made in Korea made audiences feel a range of emotions, including happiness, sadness, laughter, and tears, adding that it was a heartwarming feel-good film that could be enjoyed with family.

Another netizen commented that Made in Korea had a predictable story, but its narration made it an easy watch. The user also noted that Priyanka Mohan delivered a decent performance and added that they particularly liked the work of Dharan Kumar, recommending the film to others.

A third user wrote that Made in Korea was a pleasant watch with an appropriate runtime.

Additionally, another person stated that the film was a simple and neat drama with good performances from the cast. The user also mentioned that Priyanka Mohan delivered a very cute performance while praising the music and visuals. The netizen further thanked director RA Karthik for bringing such a feel-good movie to audiences.

Here are the reactions:

More about Made in Korea

Made in Korea follows the story of Shenbagam, a young woman who has had a lifelong curiosity about Korean culture, an interest that has stayed with her since childhood. Fondly known as Shenba, she is a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu whose long-cherished dream is to visit South Korea.

What begins as a quiet fascination soon transforms into a life-changing journey when she finally arrives in Seoul, navigating its bustling streets and embracing new experiences. Along the way, she encounters unexpected challenges that test her resilience and push her toward self-discovery.

The narrative weaves together themes of aspiration, cultural connection, and the quiet courage found in everyday choices.

With Priyanka Mohan in the lead role, the film also stars Park Hye-jin, Si-hun Baek, Rishikanth, Ha-Ram Jo, Jae-hyeon Jang, Sori Kim, Rok Kim, Min-Seok Jung, Thirunavukkarasu, and others in key roles.

