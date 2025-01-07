Madha Gaja Raja director Sundar C on his initial anger towards Vishal: ‘I swore not to even look at his face…’

Vishal and director Sundar C’s much-awaited movie Madha Gaja Raja is all set to release in theaters on January 12, 2025. During the pre-release event, the director revealed that he was initially angry at Vishal before meeting him and had sworn never to see him.

In his conversation at the event, the director recalled his first meeting with the Mark Antony actor and how they eventually became friends. The actor-director shared, “Initially, I did not know Vishal on a personal level, but Vishal and my wife Khushbu are very good friends. When we decided to approach him for a script, we contacted him through his production and fixed a meeting.”

The director revealed that both he and his assistant writer had arrived at Vishal’s office on time, but just five minutes before the scheduled meeting, the actor left his office. While the writer had recognized the man walking out as Vishal, director Sundar C thought they might have mistaken him for someone else and decided to wait.

However, they soon realized it was indeed Vishal who had left earlier, which left Sundar C angry. Returning home, the director shared that he was furious and even complained to his wife about the incident, but Khushbu defended Vishal. The director added that Khushbu even offered to step in and sort out the situation, but he stopped her from doing so.

The director continued, saying, “Two months later, I was at a function where Vishal was also present. I swore not to even look at his face, but despite the crowded setting, he made his way to me and explained that he had to attend to a medical emergency of someone close to him.”

Advertisement

The actor had asked Sundar C for forgiveness, which made the director realize what a kind soul Vishal is.

ALSO READ: Producer Naga Vamsi clarifies he wasn’t disrespecting Boney Kapoor or Bollywood; says Karan Johar is his ‘inspiration’