Madha Gaja Raja fame Vishal wanted to marry Keerthy Suresh? Filmmaker N Lingusamy makes BIG claim

Keerthy Suresh is slowly on the rise to etch her name as one of the budding pan-Indian actresses. The diva recently made a debut in Bollywood with Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John and has also been in the news regarding buzz about her personal life as she got married to her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa last December.

And now, notable filmmaker N Linguswamy made a massive revelation regarding the actress, as he mentioned how her co-star from the movie Sandakozhi 2, actor Vishal, wanted to marry her at one point in time.

According to Times Now, the director, in conversation with a Tamil magazine, made a shocking claim that it was Vishal’s father who approached the former to ask Keerthy Suresh’s hand in marriage for his son.

However, it was Keerthy who had informed the director about her secret relationship with her childhood sweetheart, Antony Thattil. N Linguswamy further mentioned that he did attend the duo’s wedding recently and credited Antony for being the pivotal reason behind Keerthy’s success.

He said, “Vishal's father requested me to go ask Keerthy Suresh's hand in marriage to his son. So when I did approach her, she told me that she was in a relationship with Antony, to whom she is married now. I attended the three-day wedding event, and it was amazing. He is the reason behind Keerthy's success."

For the untold, Keerthy and Antony had been secretly dating one another for about 15 years, despite a lot of scrutiny about her personal life. They formally celebrated their wedding at the St Regis Resort in Goa, encompassing a three-day wedding soiree wherein they tied the knot following both Hindu and Christian rituals.

Ever since, the Baby John actress has been sharing glimpses from her wedding diaries on her social media. From traditional pre-wedding events to starry after-parties and sundowners, Keerthy and Antony had a fun time with their friends, family and acquaintances.

On her work front, Keerthy Suresh has the projects Revolver Rita, Kannivedi and Akka lined up next.