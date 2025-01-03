Madha Gaja Raja release date: Vishal and Santhanam starrer action comedy by Sundar C hits big screens in January after 12-year delay

The Vishal and Santhanam-starring movie Madha Gaja Raja is finally gearing up for release after a 12-year delay. The action-comedy, directed by Sundar C, is set to hit the big screens for Pongal 2025.

As per a recent tweet by actor Santhanam on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the film will be released on January 12, 2025. Along with the release date poster, the tweet included the caption, “Kings of Entertainment Vishal, Sundar C, Santhanam, and a Vijay Antony musical are all set to make this Pongal a Laughter Festival.”

See the official tweet here:

The much-delayed project Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal in the lead role, was initially slated for release during Pongal 2013. However, due to financial troubles, the movie remained unreleased for over a decade.

Now, after 12 years, the makers are finally set to release the film in theaters during the Pongal weekend. The movie is expected to be an entertaining action-comedy, packed with high-octane emotions.

See the official trailer here:

Besides Vishal and Santhanam, Madha Gaja Raja also features actors such as Sonu Sood, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Manivannan, Subbaraju, Nithin Sathya, John Kokken, Rajendran, Manobala, and many more in key roles.

In addition, Arya and Sadha make special cameo appearances in the film. Directed by Sundar C and Venkat Raghavan, the movie’s music is composed by Vijay Antony, marking his second collaboration with Vishal after Vedi.

On Vishal’s work front, the actor was last seen in Rathnam, directed by Hari. This action-drama marked the third collaboration between the actor and director after Thaamirabharani and Poojai. The film focuses on an MLA’s henchman trying to protect a medical student from trouble, with actors like Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, Murali Sharma, Hareesh Peradi, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

Additionally, Vishal is working on the sequel to his film Thupparivaalan 2, which marks his debut as a director. There are also rumors that he might soon collaborate with director Adhik Ravichandran for Mark Antony 2, although it hasn't been confirmed yet.

ALSO READ: Suriya sports a bearded look, poses with wife Jyotika for a happy picture as they enjoy vacation in London