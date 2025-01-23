Madha Gaja Raja: Telugu version of Vishal starrer directed by Sundar C to be released in theaters on THIS date

Vishal's action-comedy movie Madha Gaja Raja was a major hit in theaters upon its release on January 12, 2025. As the movie continues to run successfully, the makers have decided to release its Telugu version soon.

According to a recent post by Vamsi Shekar, the Telugu version of the movie is set to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025. The post, featuring the film’s poster, read:

“After delivering blockbuster entertainment to the Tamil audience, #MadhaGajaRaja is coming to provide next-level entertainment to the Telugu audience. Grand release on January 31st!”

See the official post:

The movie Madha Gaja Raja tells the story of childhood friends who reunite for a wedding. However, their reunion is disrupted by an unexpected conflict, forcing them to face the challenge together.

Initially planned for a Pongal 2013 release, the film faced multiple delays and finally hit theaters after 12 years. Directed by Sundar C , the movie features Vishal in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, and many more in key roles.

With the movie becoming a major hit, its songs, composed by Vijay Antony, have also gained immense popularity. This success led to a memorable moment at Vijay Antony's concert, where the musician invited Vishal onstage to perform the song My Dear Loveru from the movie.

Additionally, director Sundar C and Vishal were recently spotted celebrating the former’s birthday. The birthday bash was attended by several notable celebrities from the Tamil cinema industry, making it a star-studded event.

On the work front, Vishal recently announced during the Madha Gaja Raja Thanksgiving event that he would be collaborating with director Gautham Vasudev Menon. While the actor refrained from sharing further details, the project marks their first collaboration as actor and director.

Moreover, the actor has other exciting projects lined up, including Thupparivaalan 2 and another film with Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu.

