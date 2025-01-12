Madha Gaja Raja Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you’re planning to watch Vishal starrer action-comedy that releases after a 12-year delay

After 12 years Madha Gaja Raja has finally hit the screens today on 12th January 2025. Vishal and Santhanam starrer movie was directed by Sundar C. The movie is a perfect blend of action and comedy keeping the users on the edge of their seats, gaining positive responses.

As the movie finally reached the audience, they took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their reviews of the film. Reacting to the performance and storylines, one X user wrote, “#MadhaGajaRaja (3.5/5) - A proper Pongal festive entertainer. Sundar C's film works even after a decade, there is ample comedy with fun stretches that will chuckle you up for sure. The @iamsanthanam we miss these days is back in blazing form. Forget the logic, enjoy the magic!”

Another user wrote, “Audiences have been longing for old-school comedy in movies, and now Santhanam's hilarious performance in #MadhaGajaRaja is earning rave reviews."

One user showered his love writing, “#Madhagajaraja - PONGAL WINNER!!! Prime la irundha Vijay Antony - Santhanam - Sundar C trio makes this a good watch overall, despite the shortcomings and dated stuffs in the film..

The Manobala portion once again proves why Sundar C is the Undisputed King in Sequence Comedy!”

Moreover, another X user wrote, "#MadhaGajaRaja 3.75/5 - After A Long Time, I Laughed This Much In A Theater. Thank You Sundar C. Santhanam & Swaminathan Combo Morattu Fun. Manobala's 20 Mins Sequence Fun Max. Songs Sema Vibe Though There Are Some Flaws, The Comedy Worked Extremely Well. Sureshot BLOCKBUSTER."

This Pongal-based film is a full-on action-comedy that will keep the users excited with the action-packed scenes and comedy at its peak. Along with Vishal and Santhanam, the movie also features great actors like Sonu Sood, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Subbaraju, Nithin Sathya, John Kokken, Anjali, Rajendran, Manivannan, Manobala, others.

The movie revolves around a man who faces problems because of his mistaken identity. Thanks to the exciting characters and colorful cinematography, the movie has already received an immense love from the fans.

