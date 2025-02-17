Madharasi 2nd look OUT: Sivakarthikeyan blazes with rage in new poster from AR Murgadoss directorial

Sivakarthikeyan is celebrating his 40th birthday on February 17, 2025, and wishes have been coming in from all sides. Now, the makers of the movie Madharasi have unveiled the second look from the AR Murugadoss movie.

In a recent post by the makers, the second look features SK in a rather rageful look, set to unleash his terror. Sharing the same, the post was captioned, “The celebration isn't over yet. Second Look poster of #Madharasi / #DilMadharasi out now! MAYHEM has a new face. DESTRUCTION has a new meaning.”

See Madharasi second look here:

The official glimpse and title of the movie Madharasi was unveiled by the makers earlier after being tentatively titled as SKxARM for quite some time. The film which marks director AR Murugadoss’ return to directing after his hiatus is touted to be an action thriller venture.

With SK in the lead, the movie is set to have actors Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jamwal, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the film also has Anirudh Ravichander composing the tracks and scores, collaborating with Murugadoss after Thalapathy Vijay’s Kaththi.

Coming to Sivakarthikeyan’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role for the Tamil biopic film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film which was based on the late Major Mukund Varadarajan featured the army official’s life through various stages of life, up till his tragic end during an anti-terrorist operation.

With Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, the movie featured Sai Pallavi as his wife with an ensemble cast of actors like Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Haethakshi V, Lallu, Shreekumar, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, Sivakarthikeyan is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie which is expected to be a period drama venture features Ravi Mohan as the main antagonist.

The film is expected to be centered on the anti-Hindi imposition movement which took place back in the day with Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) and Atharvaa Murali playing supporting roles.