Madharasi: AR Murugadoss compares Sivakarthikeyan starrer with Thuppakki and Ghajini; ‘This one too will have...’

Sivakarthikeyan grabbed a lot of attention with the first glimpse of his upcoming film Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. While the clip went viral in no time, it was the actor’s utter rugged look and action mode that left his fans awestruck. And recently the director revealed some key anecdotes about SK’s character and the movie as well.

Speaking with TOI right after unveiling the teaser of Madharasi, filmmaker AR Murugadoss highlighted how Sivakarthikeyan’s film will be completely different than the rest.

He remarked that the storyline starts in North India and thus the title of the film has been kept as Madharasi because people in northern states unilaterally refer to South Indians by the term ‘Madrasi’.

He said, “The story opens from the point of view of characters in North India. Madharasi is a term many North Indians use to refer to a South Indian.” He admitted that the use of that term is less in the current day and age; however, since the movie is about how North Indians view people from the South, the director felt it “would be apt as the title.”

Moving on, the director spilled beans on the kind of look SK has been given for the project. Murugadoss highlighted that Sivakarthikeyan has already worked in action films but with Madharasi it would be taken a notch higher.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the filmmaker explained that a rugged look was given to the actor since he plays the role of a man who does not care much about himself or his appearance.

Towards the end of the revelations, AR Murugadoss remarked how his films Ghajini and Thuppakki had unique elements given to the lead star (short-term memory loss and sleeper cell, respectively); in Madharasi, one can expect something like that for SK’s character as well.

In his words, “Like memory loss in Ghajini; sleeper cells in Thuppaki, this one too will have a unique element in Sivakarthikeyan's character. I feel it's too early to reveal. All I can say is that his character will be unusual."