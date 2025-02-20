Madharasi: Sivakarthikeyan dropped THIS title for his film with AR Murugadoss due to Rajinikanth; know what happened

Sivakarthikeyan enthralled his fans recently with his jaw-dropping avatar and rugged look in the teaser of his upcoming film Madharasi. Marking his first collaboration with director AR Murugadoss, the movie is one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. However, it is now being reported that Madharasi wasn’t the first choice of title for the movie.

According to the 123 Telugu report, the makers of the movie were initially considering the name Hunter for their project, as they felt it was apt for the theme of the movie. However, it was Sivakarthikeyan who let go of the same, owing to his deep respect for Rajinikanth.

For the uninitiated, last year Rajinikanth’s film Vettaiyan was released in theaters. The title Vettaiyan translates to Hunter in Tamil. As a result, SK did not wish to contest the position for the same name.

Later on, it was AR Murugadoss who finalized the name Madharasi, which is a common terminology used by the north Indians to refer to people from the southern states of the country.

Opening up about the same, AR Murugadoss, in an interview with TOI, explained, “The story opens from the point of view of characters in North India. Madharasi is a term many North Indians use to refer to a South Indian.”

In the same interview, the director also revealed a major detail about the movie, comparing it with his other hit films, Ghajini and Thuppakki.

Well, AR Murugadoss explained that much like the lead characters of these other two films had a unique element in them (memory loss and sleeper cell, respectively), SK’s role in Madharasi would feature another such trait as well.