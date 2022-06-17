Madhu Shalini ties the knot with beau Gokul Anand in the presence of family and friends; See pic

Avan Ivan fame actress Madhu Shalini tied the knot with fellow actor Gokul Anand yesterday on 16th June. The wedding nuptials took place in Hyderabad in the presence of their family and friends.

Dropping a picture of the newly married couple, Madhu Shalini wrote on Twitter, "Thank you for all the love we’ve received. We look forward to the new chapter of our lives with hope and gratitude in our hearts. Love MADHU SHALINI & GOKUL."

While the new bride looked stunning in a red velvet dress, the groom accompanied her in a printed ethnic outfit. Their wedding pictures have gone viral on the internet and netizens poured their best wishes for the newlyweds.

The couple had shared screen space in the 2019 Tamil drama Pancharaaksharam. Release on 27th December 2019, the film was produced by Vairamuthu for Paradox Productions. Directed by Balaji Vairamuthu, Santhosh Prathap played the protagonist in the flick along with Ashwin Jerome, Sana Altaf, Seeman, Raja, and Jeeva Ravi in secondary roles.

The project was branded as India's first psychological supernatural adventure thriller. K. S. Sundaramurthy was the music director for the suspense drama and Yuva was the cinematographer.

On another hand, Gokul Anand made his acting debut with the 2017 Tamil movie, Chennai 2 Singapore and was later seen in small roles in films like the 2021 mystery flick Thittam Irandu and the 2021 drama Naduvan.

In the meantime, Madhu Shalini will next be seen in the upcoming movie Ranger. Helmed by Dharanidaran, the venture will see Sibiraj, Remya Nambesan, and Kaali Venkat in significant roles.

She was last seen in the web series, 9 Hours. Jacob Verghese; Niranjan Kaushik directed the show that was out on the OTT platform on 2nd June this year.

