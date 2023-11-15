Madhur Mittal starrer 800: When and where to watch Muttiah Muralidharan’s biopic online?

The audience always seems to enjoy a good biopic, especially if it’s the tale of a renowned figure that is adored by millions. The case was no different when it came to 800, the biopic of the legendary Sri Lankan spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan. The film released on October 6th, and garnered positive responses all around.

Now, the film is gearing up for its OTT release. It has been revealed that the streaming rights for the film have been acquired by JioCinemas. The platform took to their social media handle to reveal the news, and also announced that the film would be streaming from December 2nd.

Check out the post they shared below:

More about 800

For the unversed, the film is titled 800 as an ode to the total number of test wickets that Muttiah Muralitharan has taken in his career. The film is the directorial debut of MS Sripathy, and featured Madhur Mittal, known for films like Slumdog Millionaire and Pocket Gangsters, in the lead role.

The film also features Mahima Nambiar, Nassar, Narain, King Ratnam, Vadivukkarasi and many more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Vivek Rangachan under the banner of Movie Train Motion Pictures and the cinematography for the film has been handled by RD Rajasekhar, known for films like Imaikaa Nodigal and Iru Mugan. The music for the film has been composed by Ghibran, known for the 2018 film Ratsasan, while the editing department for the film has been handled by Praveen KL. The film received positive comments from fans and critics upon release, who also said that it gives an overall picture of the legendary cricketer’s life.

Madhur Mittal on the workfront

Madhur Mittal will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming biographical sports drama film Maidaan. The film, which is helmed by Amit Sharma, also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Nitanshi Goel, Aryann Bhowmik, and many more in prominent roles. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

ALSO READ: 'They were threatening Vijay Sethupathi's family': Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on actor's exit from 800