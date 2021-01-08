Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Government to keep 50 percent theatre occupancy till January 11

The Madras High Court has issued a statement to the Tamil Nadu government to keep the theatre restriction in place till January 11.

Following a series of government orders and announcements, yet another twist has come in the matter of theatre occupancy in the state of Tamil Nadu. The Madras High Court has now ordered the state government to maintain the 50 percent occupancy in cinema halls till January 11. This comes after the center’s order to the Tamil Nadu Government to revoke its announcement of relaxations in the matter of theatre occupancy.

In the direct order issued to the state government by the Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked the TN government to follow the guidelines and SOP provided by the Central Government seriously. It was stated in the order that the approval of 100 percent occupancy theatres will dilute the previous order issued by the MHA to prevent and control the spread of pandemic especially in the containment zones.

Meanwhile, two big ticket films namely Master and Eeswaran will hit the big screens during the Pongal holidays. It was also reported that Thalapathy Vijay had met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and requested him to relax the norms by permitting 100 percent occupancy in cinema halls. While Eeswaran is releasing on January 14th, Master is hitting the big screens on January 13th. Master has Vijay as Malavika Mohanan as the lead actors, while Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gauri Kishan in key roles. Eeswaran has Silambarasan TR and Nidhhi Aggerwal as the lead actors, while Bharathiraja will be seen playing a key role.

Credits :The Times Of India

