Madras High Court dismiss actor Suriya's plea seeking Income Tax exemption

After Thalapathy Vijay and Dhanush were denied exemptions from entry taxes for their luxury cars, actor Suriya has hit the headlines for a similar reason. The income tax department had conducted raid on Suriya's properties in 2010 for the financial years 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 and ordered him to pay the tax in 2011. The IT department sent an order to Suriya in 2011 saying Rs 3 crore 11 lakh 96 thousand rupees had to be paid in taxes for the years 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Suriya approached the court in 2018 seeking income tax exemption saying he is a regular taxpayer and has the right to seek the exemption. Now the case is up for hearing and judge M. Subramaniam has dismissed Suriya's petition. Madras high court dismissed the petition filed by Suriya to refund the additional interest requested by the IT department. Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department put their point forward stating Suriya did not fully cooperate with the income tax assessment process and that he is not entitled to an interest deduction. The case is ruled in favour of the IT department.

Reportedly, he is planning to file an appeal in this case to get that interest refund of Rs 56 lakhs.

On the work front, Suriya is busy with his upcoming projects Jai Bhim directed by T.G. Gnanavel and Etharkkum Thunindhavan directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures.

