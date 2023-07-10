Madras High Court dismisses case against Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth; Report

Velaiilla Pattadhari is one of the most beloved films of Dhanush’s career. The film was a massive commercial success. Not just that, the film struck a chord with the youth when it was released. Very few films have had the kind of impact among the youth as this Dhanush and Amala Paul starrer.

The film revolved around Dhanush’s character, Raghuvaran. He is an unemployed youth, and his hard journey of searching for a job forms the crux of the story. Velaiilla Pattadhari was a defining film in Dhanush’s career in more ways than one. But it was also a film that got him into trouble. Now, it seems that the actor can take a sigh of relief. As per reports, the case filed against him over the film has been dismissed by the Madras High Court.

Madras High Court dismisses case against Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth

A case was filed against Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth over Velaiilla Pattadhari. Reportedly, the case was filed because it promoted the use of tobacco and cigarette products. The film had scenes of Dhanush smoking. But a disclaimer was not included in those scenes.

The said case was filed in Saidapet Court at first. Later on, the case was moved to the Madras High Court. As per IndiaGlitz, the court has now dismissed the case.

About Velaiilla Pattadhari

Velaiilla Pattadhari is also referred to as VIP. Velraj made his directorial debut with the film. He was a cinematographer back then and had collaborated on many projects with Dhanush. Other than Dhanush, the film also starred Amala Paul, Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan, Samuthirakani, and Surbhi. The film was released in 2014, and a sequel came out in 2017. The sequel was directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. The role of the antagonist in Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 was played by Kajol. The actress was making her return to Tamil cinema with the film. Most of the first film’s cast reprised their roles in the sequel. Even then, the second part was not as well received as the first one.

