Madras High Court dismisses plea filed against Rajinikanth for his Periyar remark

After case was filed against Rajinikanth, the Madras High Court dismissed the plea. Rajinikanth stated during an even that statues of Hindu gods were taken as a rally in an offensive way by Periyar.

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the case filed against actor Rajinikanth for his comment on a rally held by Periyar in 1971. A case was filed against the actor by the President of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), Mani under Section 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 505 (statements conducting public mischief) of Indian Penal Code. Rajinikanth stated that social reformer Periyar paraded idols of Lord Ram and Seetha in an offensive way while talking during the 50th anniversary souvenir of Thuglak magazine. After Mani filed complaint, he also demanded an open apology from the actor.

Rajinikanth, in a press meet, refused to issue apology, while showing a copy of a newspaper from 1971, which carried the news about the rally. He also stated that he will stand by his statement which were based on factual events.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Darbar was released earlier this month and his next film, Thalaivar 168, is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is being produced by Sun Pictures. Thalaivar 168 also has Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Soori in key roles. Darbar, on the other hand, was directed by AR Murugadoss, and the film has Nayanthara as the female lead. Darbar was bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Reports have emerged stating that Rajinikanth’s next film, Thalaivar 169, will be produced by Kamal Haasan under Raj Kamal Productions.

Credits :India Today

Read More