Madras High Court orders 'no strict action to be taken against Suriya & director TJ Gnanavel' in Jai Bhim case

Despite much acclaim from audiences and critics, Suriya's Jai Bhim has been in court for allegedly showing the Vanniyar community in poor light. Last year, the Vanniyar Sangam filed a case against Suriya, Jyotika, and director TJ Gnanavel accusing them of portraying the Vanniyar community in a bad light in the film. Now, on July 18, the case was heard in the court and ordered that no strict action will be taken against Suriya and the team till the next hearing.

Justice Satishkumar heard the case and adjourned the hearing on the petition by Suriya and Gnanavel on Jai Bhim case. The case is said to quash the cast on July 21. Till then, no strict action will be taken on any team member including Suriya, Jyotika and Gnanavel.

After months of release and acclaim, the Tamil Naidu court has now ordered the cops to file a case against Suriya, Jyothika, and director TJ Gnanavel for misrepresenting the community in bad light. In their petition, they demanded the objectionable scenes be removed and and Rs. 5 crore compensation.

For unveresed, the main source of conflict stems from a scene in which a calendar with the ‘Agni Gundam’ (raging fire) symbol was shown in the film. The symbol reportedly represents the Vanniyar community and the political organisations associated with the community. Director Gnanavel also issued an apology regarding too. Many from the industry came together to support Suriya too. In fact, during the time of release, Suriya also received a lot of threats and also got police protection for a few days. Jai Bhim was the only Tamil film among the 276 films eligible to compete in the Best Picture category at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards

Jai Bhim is a story of a landmark legal battle led by Sengani (based on Parvathi) and lawyer Chandru, played by Suriya when her husband Rajakannu, who belongs to the Irular tribe, is framed by the police in a false case. Rajakannu passed away in 1993 due to police brutality during the case.