Madras High Court reprimands Mansoor Ali Khan in defamation case; says ‘Trisha should file case against you’

Last month, actor Mansoor Ali Khan found himself in the center of the heat when he launched derogatory and misogynistic comments against Leo co-actor Trisha Krishnan.

Afterwards, Mansoor Ali Khan filed a defamation case against Trisha Krishnan but now the Madras High Court has slammed the actor for filing an unworthy case. The High Court also added that it should have been Trisha who should have filed a case against him for the derogatory remarks he made.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s defamation case gets slammed

The High Court also specified that actor Mansoor Ali Khan has made a habit of getting into controversies and then justifying himself as a victim, claiming to be innocent.

It all started last month when a statement given by him sparked a controversy that went as far as police questioning, after which the actor apologized to Trisha for what he said. Though everyone had thought the matters were over, the actor revealed that he has filed a defamation case against Trisha Krishnan for blaming him and calling him out.

Not only Trisha but the actor also blamed Megastar Chiranjeevi and actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar for supporting her without confiding with him or hearing his side. This is what led to the defamation case being filed against them which has been slammed by the Madras High Court.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s remarks against Trisha Krishnan

Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha Krishnan were both part of the recent Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. During a recent media interaction for his next film, Khan was asked about his experience in the film.

The actor started to blabber about how he was saddened by the fact he did not have any bedroom scenes with Trisha in the film. The actor went on to spew his sexist and misogynistic remarks against the actress urging that he imagined he would’ve had a rape scene with her just like how he did back in the 1990s Tamil films.

These remarks sparked the controversy which was first reacted to by Trisha Krishnan herself, who boldly shared that she would not ever share the screen with an actor like him. Moreover, many actors came in support of her including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Khushbu Sundar, directors Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthika Subbaraj, and many more.

