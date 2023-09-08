Madras High Court stays release of Vishal and SJ Suryah starrer Mark Antony?

As of now, chances are bleak that Mark Antony, the forthcoming Tamil film featuring Vishal and S J Suryah, will hit theaters on its scheduled release date of September 15. As reported by Times of India, the Madras High Court has imposed a stay on the release of Mark Antony. With just a few days pending for the film’s release, this is certainly not good news for the film’s makers.

Lyca Productions had filed a case against Mark Antony’s leading man, Vishal, as the actor had failed to pay Rs 15 crore out of the Rs 21.29 he owed the production house. Also to note, Vishal has been directed to appear before the court on September 12. The news is definitely a big setback for the makers of Mark Antony, as September 15 was considered an ideal release date for the film.

Mark Antony would have gotten a solo release if the stay had not been imposed on the film at the very last minute. Neither Vishal nor the film’s makers have made an official statement regarding the court order. For the uninitiated, the court battle between Vishal and Lyca Productions has been going on for a while now. And it does not seem like the dispute between the two parties will end anytime soon.

About Mark Antony

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony features Ritu Varma as the female protagonist. Vishal as well as the rest of the Mark Antony team have sky-high hopes for the film, as is evident from their statements till now. Actor cum music director G V Prakash Kumar has composed the soundtrack for the film. As Mark Antony has been billed as a science-fiction comedy, expectations for the film are particularly high.

Vishal’s work front

Vishal hasn’t had the most ideal track record in the last few years when we consider the box office performances of his films. The actor is hoping to bounce back big time with this quirky and innovative subject. Interestingly, his last theatrical release, Laththi, came out almost a year ago, in December 2022. In the past few years, the actor has stuck to being a part of at least two films a year.

ALSO READ: Jawan: SS Rajamouli lauds Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee for ‘earth-shattering opening’; 'This is the reason why...'