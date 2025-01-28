Madraskaaran OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Shane Nigam starrer action film online
Here's everything you need to know about Shane Nigam starrer Madraskaaran before it makes its digital debut.
Madraskaaran, starring Shane Nigam, hit the big screens during the Pongal and Sankranti festivities on January 10. However, it received mixed reviews and fell short of box office expectations. Now, the film is set to make its digital debut within a month of its theatrical release.
When and where to watch Madraskaaran
Madraskaaran will start streaming on Aha Tamil from February 7 onwards. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on X, "Makkkale oru arumaiyana action block maatirku. #madraskaaran from Feb 7 only on #ahaTamil."
Official trailer and plot of Madraskaaran
Sathya, also known as Sathyamoorthy, is an engineer turned farmer living a peaceful life in Kovilpatti with his father and wife, Meera. His life takes a drastic turn when he is attacked by a group of unknown assailants. He soon discovers that the attack was orchestrated by Singam, a powerful enemy who wants him dead. The story unfolds as Sathya uncovers the reasons behind Singam's vendetta and fights to protect his family from the looming threat.
Cast and crew of Madraskaaran
The film is directed and written by Vaali Mohan Das. On the other hand, B Jagadish bankrolled the project under the banner of SR Productions. Cinematography is handled by Prasanna S. Kumar, while R. Vasanthakumar is in charge of editing. The music is composed by Sam CS.
The movie features Shane Nigam in the lead role as Sathyamoorthy, also known as Sathya. Kalaiyarasan plays the antagonist, Singam, while Niharika Konidela portrays Meera, Sathya's wife. Supporting roles are played by Deepa Shankar, Karunas, Pandiarajan, Aishwarya Dutta, Geetha Kailasam, Super Subbarayan, Lallu, and Udayaraj.
Madraskaaran serves as Shane Nigam's debut as a lead actor in Tamil cinema. Meanwhile, it marks Niharika Konidela's second Tamil project after her appearance in the 2018 film titled Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.
