Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil romantic series on Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day 2025 just around the corner, several new movies and web series are set to release across OTT platforms to keep viewers entertained. Recently, it was announced that a new show, titled Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum will be released on this special occasion for all the couples out there. Continue reading to learn more about the web series.

When and where to watch Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum

Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum will start streaming on Aha Tamil from February 14 onwards. The announcement was made by the OTT platform via their social media handle. They wrote, "Indha Valentines day-ku best pair-ah naanga kutitu varom. #MaduraiPaiyanumChennaiPonnum, streaming from Feb 14 only on namma @ahaTamil."

Take a look at the post below:

Official plot of Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum

Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum is an upcoming romantic comedy series that is set in Tamil Nadu. It follows the story of a Madurai boy and a Chennai girl, who come from different cultural backgrounds. As they navigate their differences, the series explores whether their contrasting worlds will clash or spark love. With Kanna Ravi and Angelin in the lead, the show promises to offer a fresh and unique love story.

Cast and crew of Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum

Kanna Ravi takes on the lead role in Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum. He is known for his roles in films like Lover, Mandela, Kuruthi Aattam, Veera, and more. On the other hand, Angelin is making her acting debut as the female lead in this web series.

Directed by Vignesh Pazhanivel, the series blends romance and comedy. Murugesh Veera handles the cinematography, while Saachin Raj Chelory composes the music. The show has 25 episodes, with three releasing every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Meanwhile, other details about the series are still under wraps.

Are you excited to watch the new web series Madurai Paiyanum Chennai Ponnum on Aha Tamil? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

