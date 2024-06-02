Maestro Ilaiyaraaja reveals he does not wish to celebrate his birthday; says ‘still mourning daughter’s demise’

Today, June 2nd, marks the 81st birthday of maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Several fans and celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes to the actor, with Dhanush even unveiling the poster of the legendary musician’s biopic. However, in an interesting turn of events, Ilaiyaraaja revealed to the press that this year he will not be celebrating his birthday.

It is understood that the music composer had called for a press meet, and met with the media outside his office in Kodambakkam on Sunday morning. Speaking to the media, he said that the meet was just to acknowledge the wishes from fans, and added that he does not plan on celebrating his birthday this year as he is still mourning his daughter Bhavatharini’s demise.

What happened to Bhavatharini?

On January 25th, this year, tragedy struck the Raja household as Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter, Bhavatharini Raja, who was undergoing treatment for liver cancer in Sri Lanka, succumbed to the disease at the age of 47. The news came as a shocker for fans and well-wishers all around the world, who took to social media to express their condolences.

Bhavatharini, who made her debut with Prabhu Deva's Raasiya, was a prolific singer, and has lent her voice in numerous songs and albums. She has also frequently collaborated with her father Ilaiyaraaja as well as her brothers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. In fact, in 2000, she was also awarded the National Award for Best Playback Singer for the song 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu' from the film Bharathi. Needless to say, Bhavatharini's songs have found an irreplaceable place in the hearts of Indian cinephiles.

Dhanush unveils poster of Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic

It was announced earlier this year that Dhanush will be featuring in maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. This marks the second collaboration between the director and the actor, after the action drama film Captain Miller, which hit the silver screens in January this year. On the occasion of the musician’s 81st birthday, Dhanush took to social media to unveil a brand new poster of the film, along with the caption:

“Happy birthday to the one and only Ilaiyaraaja sir”

Check out the poster below:

The film has been bankrolled by Connekkt Media in tandem with Mercuri Movies and PK Prime Production. Further, it is speculated that the music for the film will be composed by Ilaiyaraaja himself. It is also understood that the film will focus on the legendary composer’s achievements and his felicitation with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.