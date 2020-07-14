Maestro Ilayaraja to open his own new recording studio in September

Apparently, he has bought a theater in Chennai’s Kodambakam and work for the studio’s construction is all set to begin soon. He has plans to launch it in September with a state of the art, well-equipped studio.

South India’s one of the iconic entertainment personalities is Ilayaraja. He has composed music for more than 1000 films so far, and his evergreen songs have fans even today. He has been scoring music for more than four decades. All these years, he was associated with a private recording studio, Prasad studio located in Chennai. A few months ago, he made the headlines after he had a fall off with the studio management. Now, he is all set to open his own recording studio in the month of September.

Apparently, he has bought a theater in Chennai’s Kodambakam and work for the studio’s construction is all set to begin soon. He has plans to launch it in September with a state of the art, well-equipped studio. It is to be noted that he shifted the studio to his residence temporarily after the falloff and even composed music for the filmThamezharasan at his home. The musician is currently composing music for more than ten films in Tamil, including Maamanithan, Thupparivaalan 2, Kadaisi Vivasayi and Thamezharasan.

For the unversed, in December last year, the Madras High Court has reportedly recommended having a mediation in the case relating to music maestro Ilayaraja and his composition room in Prasad studios. When Ilayaraja was asked to vacate the premises, he filed a case against the studio owners demanding to be allowed to continue at the same premises. However, the studio management has sought to vacate him from its Saligramam premises.

