Maestro: Makers kickstart the final shooting schedule of Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia & Nabha Natesh starrer

Tollywood’s popular hero Nithiin’s milestone 30th film Maestro directed by Merlapaka Gandhi is in last leg of shooting. Final shooting schedule of Maestro has commenced today in Hyderabad, and reportedly, it is the first movie to resume shoot, post second wave of the pandemic. Currently, the team is canning scenes involving Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia. These are going to be most crucial sequences of the film. With this schedule, the entire shooting part will be wrapped up.

Nabha Natesh has been paired opposite Nithiin in the crime thriller. The film’s first look poster and teaser were released on Nithiin’s birthday and the response was massive. Mahati Swara Sagar who gave chartbuster album for Bheeshma is working for the second time with Nithiin. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj.

Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the blind musician and the first look of the actor is out. Tamannaah Bhatia plays a crucial role in the film and will be stepping in 's shoes from the original. Nabha Natesh is the leading lady opposite Nithiin, and the original role was played by Radhika Apte. Meanwhile, Nithiin was last seen in the film Rang De with Keerthy Suresh. Following its theatrical release in March, the Tollywood romantic drama is now streaming on OTT platform Zee5 since Saturday, June 12.

