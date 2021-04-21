Maestro: Nithiin and Nabha Natesh go on a bike ride in a new Ram Navami special poster released by makers

Given that Nithiin's recent outing Rang De turned out to be a hit, fans are eagerly looking forward to his next film co-starring two actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh.

On the occasion of Rama Navami, the makers of Nithiin starrer Maestro have released a new poster today. Hero Nithiin’s 30th film Maestro, which is a Telugu remake of Hindi film Andhadhun is being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. After the first look poster, the makers on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami have released a brand-new poster. Featuring the lead pair, the poster sees Nithiin and Nabha Natesh enjoying a romantic bike ride.

Maestro also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a crucial. Given that Nithiin's recent outing Rang De turned out to be a hit, fans are eagerly looking forward to his next film co-starring two actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. Mahati Swara Sagar who gave a chartbuster album for Bheeshma is working for the second time for the Nithiin starrer. Maestro is currently in the last leg of shooting and the team is looking forward to wrap soon.

Meanwhile, sharing a new poster, the makers tweeted, "Love is Blind and Love doesn’t Discriminate! #MAESTRO is on the way with his girl to wish you a Happy #SriRamaNavami."

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film has cinematography by J Yuvraj. Maestro also features Naresh, Jishhusen Gupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy in supporting roles.

