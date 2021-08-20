Maestro: Nithiin's Andhadhun Telugu remake to release directly on OTT; Makers share update about trailer

The critically acclaimed Bollywood superhit film Andhadhun is being remade in Telugu, starring Nithiin in the lead role and is titled, Maestro. The makers shared a new poster and announced that Maestro will release directly on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar in September. The trailer of the film will be released on August 23 at 5 PM.

The makers also released a new poster featuring Nithiin with a stick in his hands along with two leading ladies- Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia. Nithiin will be seen as a blind pianist in Maestro. Tamannaah Bhatia will reprise the role of in the Telugu remake while Nabha Natesh will reprise Radhika Apte’s role as the leading lady.

The entire shoot of Maestro along with dubbing and other post-production work has been completed. The movie was scheduled to release in theaters on June 11th, 2021 but has been postponed due to coronavirus so the makers opted for an OTT release.

Maestro is the official Telugu remake of the super hit Hindi movie Andhadhun (2018). Maestro is a dark comedy thriller directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, who is known for his movie Venkatadri Express (2013). The film tells a story about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor. Mahati Swara Sagar is a music composer. Maestro is produced by Sudhakar Reddy, Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akella under the Sreshth Movies banner.