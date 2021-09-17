Maestro Twitter Review: Netizens laud Nithiin & Tamannaah Bhatia's Telugu remake; Call it 'faithful'
The Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro starring Nithiin, Nabha Natesh, and Tamannaah Bhatia has been released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar, today, at midnight 12 AM. Tamannaah Bhatia reprised the role of Tabu in the Telugu remake while Nabha Natesh reprised Radhika Apte’s role as the leading lady. Nithiin reprised the role of Ayushmann Khurrana, a blind musician.
Andhadhun is a story about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor. The pianist then finds himself caught in the web of a human organ trafficking mafia where he loses his eyes. Maestro is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will produce the film under Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, Naresh, Sreemukhi, Harsha Vardhan, Racha Ravi, Mangli, and Srinivasa Reddy.
The black comedy crime thriller has been well received by the audience. Cine goers have been appreciating the intense performances of the cast, impressive narration, gripping music, and cinematography of the film. Netizens on Twitter are especially lauding the performance of Tamannaah and also for doing justice to Tabu's role as she did a commendable job in the original film. Fans are considering that Nithiin is back with a hit and also wished that Maestro was released in theatres as it deserves it. Overall, audiences called the film a 'faithful remake' of the Telugu film industry.
Check out the Twitterati reviews from the audiences about the film:
2nd Time watch #MAESTRO @actor_nithiin Anna Eamchepalo ardham Aitha ledhu Meru chala bagunaru movie lo acting #MaestroBlockbusterhit @MerlapakaG Brother Movie pic.twitter.com/bqR5Wcvu1G
— Sairam_nithiin (@Sairam_nithiin) September 17, 2021
Watched #MAESTRO Brilliant Film! @actor_nithiin Performance Iragadeesadu. @tamannaahspeaks Acting Vere Level Undhi @NabhaNatesh Acting Bagundhi. @Jisshusengupta & @ItsActorNaresh Acting Bagundhi. Songs BGM Twists Bagunnayi. @GandhiMerlapaka Direction Bagundhi. It's Worth Watch! pic.twitter.com/su5m6NitoO
— Darling Prabhas (@ChinniC19299168) September 17, 2021
tamannaah character in #MAESTRO pic.twitter.com/eAAKeEEfug
Just now completed watching #MAESTRO such a wonderful film I ever seen (Arun) @actor_nithiin amiii acting bhaiya champasinavvv (simran) @tamannaahspeaks amaaa babaoiii me lo ee anagle kuda vundha madam performance peaks @NabhaNatesh superb, @ItsActorNaresh jivinchasaru sir meru
— vamshi(ranga) (@sonofradhasri) September 17, 2021
#Maestro
@actor_nithiin wonderful performance @tamannaahspeaks Evil shade and her cuteness must watch and enjoy on @DisneyPlusHS
Dr. Sneha Kapoor (@tamannahspeakz) September 17, 2021
One of the best performances from @actor_nithiin #MAESTRO pic.twitter.com/LGyTzqIvRt
— Hemanthsardar (@HemanthCult_PkF) September 17, 2021
Dint watched #Andhadhun but Telugu version #MAESTRO nachesindhi Well made thriller @actor_nithiin good job @tamannaahspeaks nailed it @NabhaNatesh is too good @MerlapakaG well directed @mahathi_sagar songs and BGM @SreshthMovies @DisneyPlusHS #MaestroOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/Z5uhELA9cE
— Nikhil (@nikhilraj515) September 17, 2021
#MAESTRO Good one. Faithful remake. Cast were good and other technical departments. Would had been better had they taken risk and made enough changes and tried something new as it is not being released in theatres. Nevertheless, a well made film! #MaestroOnHotstar
— Bheemla Nayak (@chaitannnya) September 16, 2021
Aa check badulu deenni theatre lo vadalalsindi @actor_nithiin
One more remake executed well by TFI#MAESTRO
— Pandu Ranga Rao (@RajaVaaru) September 17, 2021
#Maestro Decent Movie@actor_nithiin
— Somesh Ntr (@NtrFanELURU) September 17, 2021
#Maestro is a faithful remake and stuck to basics,but couldn't enjoy it as much as original,because the latter had brilliant performances & amazing score.Neverthless,a great watch if you haven't watched original. Couldn't still figure out why film's premise is setup in Goa yet? pic.twitter.com/sAi2JfZpNk
— Heisenberg (@mukiom16) September 17, 2021
Also Read: Maestro Movie Review: This 'Andhadhun' remake is a mixed package