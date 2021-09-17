Maestro Twitter Review: Netizens laud Nithiin & Tamannaah Bhatia's Telugu remake; Call it 'faithful'

The Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro starring Nithiin, Nabha Natesh, and Tamannaah Bhatia has been released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar, today, at midnight 12 AM. Tamannaah Bhatia reprised the role of in the Telugu remake while Nabha Natesh reprised Radhika Apte’s role as the leading lady. Nithiin reprised the role of Ayushmann Khurrana, a blind musician.

Andhadhun is a story about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an ex-actor. The pianist then finds himself caught in the web of a human organ trafficking mafia where he loses his eyes. Maestro is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will produce the film under Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, Naresh, Sreemukhi, Harsha Vardhan, Racha Ravi, Mangli, and Srinivasa Reddy.

The black comedy crime thriller has been well received by the audience. Cine goers have been appreciating the intense performances of the cast, impressive narration, gripping music, and cinematography of the film. Netizens on Twitter are especially lauding the performance of Tamannaah and also for doing justice to Tabu's role as she did a commendable job in the original film. Fans are considering that Nithiin is back with a hit and also wished that Maestro was released in theatres as it deserves it. Overall, audiences called the film a 'faithful remake' of the Telugu film industry.

Check out the Twitterati reviews from the audiences about the film:

