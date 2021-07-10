Maestro Update: Musical fest of Nithiin's Telugu remake of Andhadhun begins next week; Makers share NEW POSTER

The Nithiin starrer Maestro, which is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun, is all set with the musical fest in the next week. Makers also shared a new poster of Nithiin from the movie.

Maestro is an upcoming Telugu movie starring Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. The movie is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood massive hit, Andhadhun. Recently, the shooting for Maestro was completed and has begun the post production work. Today, the makers of the film made a special announcement that the musical fest of Maestro will begin next week. Nithiin’s Maestro is the first Telugu movie to wrap up the entire film at a brisk pace during the pandemic and fans are excited and thrilled.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Nithiin playing the piano at the beach, which said the “musical fest begins next week.” The makers wrote in the tweet, ”Musical keyboard #MaestroMusicFest Musical keyboardBegins next week - A @mahathi_sagar Musical! Drum. 'Youth Star' @actor_nithiin as #Maestro arriving soon! Musical note.” Although the makers announced that Maestro will be dropping soon, an official release date is yet to be announced.

Maestro is a dark comedy thriller directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, who is known for his movie Venkatadri Express (2013). Nithiin is essaying a never seen before role in the movie as a blind pianist. Tamannaah is reprising the role of and Nabha Natesh is reprising the role of Radhika Apte in the Telugu remake. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer, while S. R. Shekhar handles the editing. Maestro is produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy, N. Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akella under the Sreshth Movies banner.

