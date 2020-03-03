Mafia: Chapter 1: Arun Vijay expresses his gratitude towards fans for the film's success

Arun Vijay has recently expressed his gratitude towards fans for the tremendous success of his film Mafia: Chapter 1. Read on to know what the actor has mentioned in his tweet.

Tamil actor Arun Vijay is currently soaring high in terms of his career graph. His recent film Mafia: Chapter 1 has received rave reviews from fans and film critics. The South star has now thanked everyone through the medium of his Twitter handle in which he writes, “People over here call me #DEXTER. Thanks for the phenomenal response for #DEXTER in #MAFIA.” The actor has also shared a few glimpses from the movie along with with his tweet much to the excitement of fans.

The action drama has been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and is directed by Karthick Naren. Apart from Arun Vijay, it also features Priya Bhavani Shankar and Prasanna in the lead roles. The film’s storyline chronicles around a Narcotics Bureau officer who aims to eradicate drug lords and groups only to find his long lost brother involved with the same. Arun’s performance in the movie has been highly appreciated by everyone. Well, we all are now eagerly waiting for Mafia: Chapter 2!

Meanwhile, check out Arun Vijay’s tweet below:

On the professional front, the actor is currently busy with the progressions of his upcoming film Sinam in which he portrays the role of a cop. He has been roped in opposite Palak Lalwani in the GNR Kumaravelen directorial. The film has been produced by R Vijaykumar and its music has been composed by Shabir. As per GNR Kumaravelen, the post-production process of Sinam is currently underway and its teaser will be released by the end of the month.

