Mafia director Karthick Naren pens down an EMOTIONAL post; Check it out

Karthick Naren, who directed Arun Vijay’s latest outing Mafia, took to his Twitter space, thanking his father for the values he taught him. He wrote, “Appa… Thank you for teaching me how to be a better person. I was able to come out of my darkest phase(yet) just because of the values you have taught me. Forever grateful”. While we all know that the director has given us two exceptional movies - Dhruvangal Pathinaaru and Mafia - this is the first time that the director has been vocal about his personal life.

Mafia, which was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, hit the big screens on Friday. The film marks the second directorial outing of Karthick Naren. Priya Bhavani Shankar appears as the female lead opposite Arun Vijay in Mafia, in which Prasanna plays the main antagonist. Directed and written by Karthick Naren himself, reports suggest that the movie revolves around a chasing and catching game between two individuals in Chennai city.

Appa .. Thank you for teaching me how to be a better person. I was able to come out of my darkest phase(yet) just because of the values you have taught me. Forever grateful pic.twitter.com/G5Am3IU8Ev — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) February 20, 2020

