Mafia starring Arun Vijay and Prasanna bring an intriguing & dark Dexter themed video; Take a look

The latest video from Mafia features the lead actor Arun Vijay in his Dexter avatar. Check it out.

The makers of the much-awaited film Mafia have now released a video with the theme called Dexter. The film Mafia features south actors Arun Vijay and Prasanna. The video features the lead actor Arun Vijay in his Dexter avatar. The southern film will see Prasanna as the villain who will be locking horns with Arun Vijay. As per the news reports, south star Arun Vijay will be essaying a dual role. The Dexter themed video is extremely intriguing and dark. The fans and film audiences are very excited to see the video, as it has come after a long gap of time. The work on all films across the world came to a complete standstill, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The filming work was completely stopped. The latest news update suggests that filmmakers can undertake certain kinds of work on their films amid the COVID-19 lockdown. No makers are allowed to do the filming work, but dubbing and editing have reportedly been allowed. Now, the makers are eagerly looking forward to the time when the lockdown will get over and they can get back to finish their filming work.

Check out the video from Mafia:

The latest news reports also state that many of the south directors who were hoping to shoot the films in a foreign location are now rethinking their decisions. The news reports, state how the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa are aiming to shoot the entire film in India. This film is amongst the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

