Mafia Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Arun Vijay starrer

Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia hit the big screens today. People’s review on Twitter has hinted at a possible success of Arun Vijay's latest outing Mafia.

Arun Vijay’s most awaited film Mafia hit the big screens on Friday. Mafia marks the second directorial outing of Karthick Naren, who rose to fame after his critically acclaimed directorial debut Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. Priya Bhavani Shankar appears as the female lead opposite Arun Vijay in Mafia, which also features Prasanna as the main antagonist. Directed and written by Karthick Naren himself, reports suggest that the movie revolves around a chasing and catching game between two individuals in Chennai city.

In the trailer, Arun Vijay and Prasanna were seen narrating their plans while hinting at their roles in the film and how they plan to take on each other. It was clear that the characters of Arun Vijay and Prasanna are going to be like lion and fox duel. While Arun Vijay's last four Tamil films - Thadam, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Kuttram 23 and Yennai Arindhaal turned out to be super hits, people’s review on Twitter has hinted at a possible success of his latest outing Mafia too.

No words to say such a clean mass entertainer @arunvijayno1 @Prasanna_actor @karthicknaren_M Climax Vera level A must watchable movie in theatre #mafia Hardwork never fail , keep growing @arunvijayno1 — (@Itz_Nithz) February 21, 2020

Watched #Mafia Two Super Actors- one bumper opening !!!! Congratulations @arunvijayno1 & @Prasanna_actor on the stupendous success. May you break all the records - take a bow!!! Box office is on fire pic.twitter.com/2bFjHDuL9P — Rahman (@Rahuman_MA) February 21, 2020

#Mafia 1st half very stylish and rocking screen presence by @arunvijayno1 and @Prasanna_actor . @karthicknaren_M takes his time explore his weed world but smart & brilliant screenplay towards interval. The game just started . #MafiaFromToday — Elumalai (@Elumalai1128) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Arun Vijay is teaming up with his Kuttram 23 director Arivazhagan for his next film. Tentatively titled AV 31, it was launched last week. The action flick will have Regina Cassandra as the female lead. Produced by All In Pictures, an official word about the film’s title is yet to be revealed. On the technical front, music is being composed by Sam CS, cinematography by B Rajasekar and editing by Sabu Joseph. Arun Vijay will be seen in movies including Agni Siragugal, Sinam and Boxer other than Mafia and AV 31.

