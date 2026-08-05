Magudam Release Date: Vishal’s debut directorial to hit big screens on August 14, 2026

Magudam, starring Vishal, is an upcoming action thriller that marks the actor's directorial debut in Tamil cinema. The film is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, with the trailer scheduled to be unveiled soon.

Magudam: Vishal’s directorial debut to release on August 14 with trailer on 7th

Magudam is slated to hit theatres on August 14, 2026. The official update was shared by actor-turned-director Vishal on social media, with the trailer set to release on August 7. Sharing the announcement, the team wrote, “The Crown is Ready!!”

Here’s the post:

Magudam follows a peace-loving man whose quiet life is shattered by betrayal. Forced to embrace the violent legacy he tried to leave behind, he sets out on a relentless quest for vengeance against those responsible for destroying his family.

Apart from Vishal, the film also features Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, Jeyaprakash, Ajay, Vamsi Krishna, Abu Salim, and others in key roles. Initially, director Ravi Arasu was attached to the project, but reportedly due to creative differences, Vishal stepped in as the director, marking his directorial debut.

While Ravi Arasu remains credited for the story, Vishal has been credited as the film’s screenwriter. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Vishal’s work front

Vishal was last seen in the lead role in the action-comedy film Madha Gaja Raja. Directed by Sundar C, the film was originally shot in 2012 but was released only in 2025 after facing several delays.

The film also starred Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, Manivannan, Subbaraju, and others in key roles. Despite its delayed release, the film emerged as a box-office success.

Apart from Magudam, Vishal has also announced his next project, titled Purushan . Directed by Sundar C, the film revolves around a meek and gentle husband who hides a violent and capable side from his domineering wife, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. The film also features Yogi Babu in a pivotal role, and a glimpse has already been unveiled by the makers.

ALSO READ: 4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Roshan Mathew’s Uyir to Dileesh Pothan’s Sathyathil Sambhavichathu