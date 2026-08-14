Magudam Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Vishal’s directorial debut action film

Magudam, starring Vishal in the lead role, is an action film that was released in theatres on August 14, 2026. Marking Vishal’s directorial debut, the film has received mixed reactions from the audience. Let’s take a look at what viewers have to say about it.

Magudam Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user described Magudam as watchable, praising the second half while finding the first half dull. They felt that the runtime of over three hours was a major drawback. The user also praised Vishal’s direction, saying that his work as a director was fun, while the dual role worked well. They appreciated Anjali and Dushara Vijayan’s performances and found GV Prakash’s background score decent, giving the film an overall rating of 3/5.

Another netizen gave Magudam a rating of 3/5, calling the first half below average and the second half okayish. They praised the sentimental and emotional scenes and highlighted Linga’s background score as a strong point. However, they felt that GV Prakash’s music was only okayish and described the film as a one-time watch.

Additionally, a fourth netizen called the interval sequence unexpected and praised Vishal ’s fight scenes. They also appreciated GV Prakash for delivering an impactful background score, which they felt served as the backbone of the movie.

Here are the reactions:

More about Magudam

Magudam follows Kirubakaran, a peaceful medical representative in Chennai who lives a simple life with his wife, Jamuna, and their two children. He has deliberately distanced himself from his father, Linga, a powerful figure with a dangerous past and control over a vast territory linked to the cargo shipping and harbour business.

However, Kirubakaran’s quiet life is shattered when his family becomes caught up in the consequences of Linga’s past. Following a betrayal by rival gangsters, he is forced to confront the world he had tried to leave behind. Determined to protect his family, Kirubakaran embraces his father’s legacy and sets out on a path of vengeance.

Vishal leads the cast, which also includes Dushara Vijayan , Anjali, Mayah Prem, Ashwin Madhavan, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, Yogi Babu, Java Sundaresan, and others in key roles.

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