Maha Samudram: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Sharwanand and Anu Emmanuel promote the film in style; SEE PHOTOS

Maha Samudram is all set to release on October 14 and the team has geared up for the promotions. Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Sharwanand, and Anu Emmanuel were spotted today in Hyderabad as they promoted their upcoming film. Aditi looked every bit gorgeous in a pink sharara set. The stunner completed her look with jhumka earrings, center-parted open hair, and a bindi.

Siddharth, on the other hand, looked dashing in a printed shirt and denim jeans teamed with shoes. Sharing about his never before tried style statement, Sid wrote on Instagram, "Don't usually wear Jeans or camo prints... My stylist for #MahaSamudram Mudassir ran out and got me this shirt and jeans. Thanks babe."

Check out the photos below:

At the trailer launch, Aditi Rao Hydari thanked director Ajay Bhupathi for believing in her and treating her like an angel. Aditi said, "I’m a Telugu girl. But I don’t know Telugu. I’m trying, but always failing. But I’m always trying. Ajay, I thank you for believing in me and making me your Maha. I thank Ajay and my 2 heroes for treating me like an angel and also for pulling my leg all the time."

Written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, Maha Samudram has music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. The film is set in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India.

