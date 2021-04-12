Maha Samudram: Aditi Rao Hydari's first look in tears and a deep thought from Ajay Bhupathi directorial is out

Aditi Rao Hydari plays the leading lady in Maha Samudram and the first look poster of the film is out.

Director Ajay Bhupathi made his impressive debut with RX 100. He left the audience stunned by giving an interesting twist to the female lead character. Likewise, female characters in Maha Samudram are also given prominence. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the leading lady and the first look poster of the film is out. Aditi, who plays the role of character Maha in the film sees the actress in tears and eyes filled with deep thoughts. The film also features Sharwanand and Siddharth in the lead roles.

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel playing the other female lead. Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Chaitan Bharadwaj renders the soundtracks and Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer. Maha Samudram is slated for release on August 19th.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari also has Hey Sinamika, an upcoming romantic comedy co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. The film marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brindha, who has also written the story.

