  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Maha Samudram: Aditi Rao Hydari's first look in tears and a deep thought from Ajay Bhupathi directorial is out

Aditi Rao Hydari plays the leading lady in Maha Samudram and the first look poster of the film is out.
2462 reads Mumbai
Maha Samudram: Aditi Rao Hydari's first look in tears and a deep thought from Ajay Bhupathi directorial is out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Director Ajay Bhupathi made his impressive debut with RX 100. He left the audience stunned by giving an interesting twist to the female lead character. Likewise, female characters in Maha Samudram are also given prominence. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the leading lady and the first look poster of the film is out. Aditi, who plays the role of character Maha in the film sees the actress in tears and eyes filled with deep thoughts. The film also features Sharwanand and Siddharth in the lead roles.

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel playing the other female lead. Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Chaitan Bharadwaj renders the soundtracks and Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer. Maha Samudram is slated for release on August 19th. 

Check out Aditi's first look below: 

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari also has Hey Sinamika, an upcoming romantic comedy co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. The film marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brindha, who has also written the story. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Maha Samudram: Not Samantha Akkineni or Aditi Rao Hydari, but Sai Pallavi roped in the Ajay Bhupathi's film?
Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Tovino Thomas send wishes on the International Women’s Day; See Posts
Maha Samudram: Sharwanand’s first look for the Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer released
Maha Samudram: First look poster of Siddharth, Sharwanand & Aditi Rao Hydari starrer to be unveiled tomorrow
PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari cut the cake and celebrate Hey Sinamika's wrap up
Sufiyum Sujathayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas passes away in Kochi; Aditi Rao Hydari pens an emotional note