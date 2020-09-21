Maha Samudram to feature actress Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead?

The latest news update about Priyanka Arul Mohan joining the star cast is grabbing attention. If news reports are to be believed then the film with Sharwanand as the lead will be a mix of romance and action.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that actress Priyanka Arul Mohan has bagged the role of the female lead in the much awaited film called Maha Samudram. Some days back, the news reports stated that actress Aishwarya Rajessh will feature as the female lead on the film. This film is helmed by ace director Ajay Bhupathi. The news reports about the upcoming film Maha Samudram helmed by Ajay Bhupathi also states how the makers were previously looking at the stunning actress Samantha Akkineni of Jaanu fame to play the female lead in the upcoming film.

Later on it was also reported that the World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh will star in the film. Now, the latest buzz in the film industry is hinting that the makers have finally decided to take Priyanka Arul Mohan as their female lead. The film will have Sharwanand as the lead. The upcoming film's director Ajay Bhupathi is known for his film called RX100. The news reports also state how the fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching this much awaited drama on the big screen.

If news reports are to be believed then the film with Sharwanand as the lead will be a mix of romance and action. This news is already generating a lot of interest and intrigue among the audience members. The fans and followers of Sharwanand are also very excited. The latest news update about Priyanka Arul Mohan joining the star cast is grabbing attention.

