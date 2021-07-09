Maha Samudram: It's a wrap for Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer

Check out the new poster of the film that shows the faces of Sharwanand and Siddharth in the backdrop of Visakhapatnam.

Sharwanand and Siddharth's upcoming film Maha Samudram is one of the most awaited projects of 2021. It is equally a dream project for director Ajay Bhupathi, who has also penned the script. While the audience is eagerly looking forward to know what's in store for them, the makers have shared an update about Maha Samudram. The makers of the film were canning important sequences for the last few days and finally, they have wrapped up the shoot. AK Entertainments tweeted, "An Extreme Delightful Shoot Journey of #Mahasamudram Our Tale of #ImmeasurableLove Floating soon in Theatres."

The character revealing posters of Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Garuda Ram already got an excellent response from all the quarters. The film is not just cashing on this crazy combination but the content is also expected to be diverse from regular mass entertainers, though it has all the essential elements required for a commercial film. Meanwhile, check out the new poster of the film that shows the faces of Sharwanand and Siddharth in the backdrop of Visakhapatnam.

Its a Wrap An Extreme Delightful Shoot Journey of #Mahasamudram Completed Our Tale of #ImmeasurableLove

Floating soon in Theatres @ImSharwanand @Actor_Siddharth @aditiraohydari @ItsAnuEmmanuel @chaitanmusic @DirAjayBhupathi @kishore_Atv @AnilSunkara1 pic.twitter.com/GlBePC809K — AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) July 9, 2021

Gearing up for its theatrical release, Maha Samudram's promotions kick-start soon.

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel play the female lead roles in the film. Gearing up for its theatrical release, Maha Samudram's promotions kickstart soon.

Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Chaitan Bharadwaj renders the soundtracks and Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×