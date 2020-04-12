Maha Samudram: Not Samantha Akkineni or Aditi Rao Hydari, but Sai Pallavi roped in the Ajay Bhupathi's film?

Though there is no official confirmation of the news, now the grapevine suggests that Sai Pallavi has been approached for the female lead role in Ajay Bhupathi's directorial film titled, Maha Samudram.

RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi's directorial film titled, Maha Samudram has been the talk of the town since its inception. Though the makers are yet to announce the official cast, reports have been doing rounds that Sai Pallavi has been approached for the female lead role. Earlier, reports stated Samantha Akkineni turned down the offer after which Aditi Rao Hydari was approached for the same. Though there is no official confirmation of the news, now the grapevine suggests that Sai Pallavi has been approached for the female lead role. However, she is set to sign the dotted lines post the lockdown.

Ajay Bhupathi is still in talks with the actress and the Premam star is yet to give her nod for the project. According to reports, Sharwanand is finalised to play the male lead role. The film will officially kick-off soon. For the longest time, Ajay Bhupati has been hunting for an actor to play the female lead of Maha Samudram. Looks like he has finally found the female lead actress for his film. Sai Pallavi is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian Film industry, if things fall into place, it will be interesting to see Sai Pallavi opposite Sharwanand for the second time.

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand have already signed a rom-com together. The film will be helmed by Kishore Tirumala.

On the work front, the Maari 2 actress will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is one of the much-awaited films of the year.

