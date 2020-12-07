Maha Samudram: Siddharth starts shooting for the Ajay Bhupathi directorial

In his latest Tweet, actor Siddharth has revealed that he has started the work for his upcoming film Maha Samudhiram.

By now, it is well known that actor Sharwanand and Siddharth are joining hands for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The film titled Mahasamudram, is directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Now, it has been revealed that Siddharth will be joining the sets of the film soon. Taking to his Twitter space, Siddharth shared a photo of himself with his furry friend and revealed that the shooting of the film has begun. He added that it will be a one-of-a-kind story.

Taking to his Twitter space, he shared a photo where was seen with a facemask and wrote, “#mahasamudram begins. I'm off to a different story. My baby Nori saying bye to her daddy. Lots more to share. Touch lo unte chepta...” A couple of months back, it was Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady in the film. The film’s production company released an official statement regarding the same and stated that the telnetted and beautiful actress is on board the film as the leading lady.

See his post here:

#mahasamudram begins. I'm off to a different story. My baby Nori saying bye to her daddy. Lots more to share. Touch lo unte chepta... pic.twitter.com/VcgSJ7BLho — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 6, 2020

Touted to be a romantic drama, it is said that the film will narrate an intense love drama, which is produced by Sunakara Ramabrahmam under AK Entertainment banner. It is also rumoured that the film will have Samantha Akkineni or Aishwarya Rajessh as yet another female lead. So far, the makers have only revealed Aditi Rao’s name. It is expected that a clarity on the film’s next leading lady will be announced soon.

