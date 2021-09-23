Maha Samudram Trailer: Sharwanand's lip lock scene to Siddharth's intense look & Aditi Rao Hydari's bold role

Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer Maha Samudram's trailer is out now and it is all about intense love and action drama. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the trailer of the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel and looks every bit intriguing. The intimate lip-lock sequence between Sharwanand and Anu Emmanuel is one of the highlights.

Sharwanand's dialogues in the trailer depict many undisclosed secrets. “Nuvvo Samudram Arjun, Neelo Kalavalani Anni Nadulu Korukuntay,” says Aditi revealing his innocent nature. Sharwanand is seen in various getups.

Siddharth is equally impressive in the trailer. "Meeru Chesthe Neethi… Nenu Chesthe Boothaa…" questions Siddharth notifying no one is right and no one is wrong and everyone commits mistakes depending on the situation.

Check out the trailer below:

Chaitan Bharadwaj's background score compliments the visuals. Dialogues by Ajay Bhupathi definitely need a special mention.

Praveen KL is the editor while Kolla Avinash is the production designer. Sunkara Ramabrahmam is producing the movie on Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments banner.

Maha Samudram will release worldwide in theatres on October 14th as a Dussehra special.

Besides Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari & Anu Emmanuel, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, KGF Ramchandra Raju, and others.

