Maha Samudram Twitter Review: Did Sharwanand, Siddharth & Aditi Rao Hydari starrer impress the audience?

Maha Samudram based on themes of love, action and drama starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles, has been released today. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film has released in Telugu and Tamil, which is receiving a good response.

Netizens are all praise for the film's storyline and actors' performances, however, many have been expressing disappointment over its slow-paced narration. Aditi Rao Hydari's heart touching performance garnering immense love from the audience. Siddharth, who is known for boy next door roles, returned with a bang and impressed the audience. Netizens are also hailing the music and cinematography of the film.

However, the trailer promised an intense love and action drama, with endearing performances but the movie didn't stand up to the mark. The audiences are giving mixed reviews.

Maha Samudram marks the comeback of Siddharth after 8 years as he was last seen in the 2013 film Jabardasth. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. Raj Thota is cranking the camera and Chaitan Bharadwaj is rendering tunes for the film. Anil Sunkara under the banners of AK Entertainments is bankrolling the film.

Take a look at Twitterati's reaction to Sharwanand-Siddharth's film:

#MahaSamudram

Clash between @ImSharwanand & @Actor_Siddharth should have been like Arjuna vs Karna Fight..



But..



It turned out to be like Bheeshma vs Shikandi Fight..



Siddharth is total misfit in this Role.. #Aranmanai3 #Venom pic.twitter.com/uEiGBds94k — Rajesh (Fishu Akka) (@RajeshGayle333) October 14, 2021

Ajay hits it out of the park with #mahasamudram this time. everything, everyone has their place in this. good drama with excellent performances from sharwa, siddarth, rao ramesh and jagapathi babu. I liked it. — Sudden Star (@PsychoViswa) October 14, 2021

#MahaSamudram Rating - 2.75 - one time watchable #Siddharth first half character #AditiRaoHydari performance

Story line



Predictable screenplay Second half October 14, 2021

#MahaSamudram

Overall an Good Drama!



Film had some high moments and the biggest positive of the film is the casting which carried the film.



On the flip side, parts of the movie are very dragged out and routine and the editing could’ve been better. @ImSharwanand



Rating: 3/5 pic.twitter.com/hAGVGyZLdX — Rajesh (Fishu Akka) (@RajeshGayle333) October 14, 2021

Film tries to portray story of two “REBELS”. But the rebels don't revel or live in present. Hence, we lose connect with them and “Maha” looks gorgeously bland to even compare with Ocean. Senselessly ridiculous #MahaSamudram pic.twitter.com/x5f3J7VxPm — Survi (@PavanSurvi) October 14, 2021

#MahaSamudram - a very average one

Interval

Performances

Bgm



Slow pace , dragged 2nd half, dull tone



Rls ki mundu ichina elevations ki, ichina bomma ki em sambandam ledu

Mainly sidharth kosam velle vallu pakka disappoint avtaru na lekka pic.twitter.com/m6DZPf20Bd — Surya Bhai (@i_lakshmisuresh) October 14, 2021

Overall average film

Chala slow & lag undi



Sharwa Siddarth Aditi



Atu entertainment ekkuva ledhu action kuda ekkuva ledhu



Serious cinemalu nachevallaki one time watchable film



Lyt..



2.75/5#MahaSamudram — Black Wolf (@pkcult_45) October 14, 2021

