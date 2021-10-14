Maha Samudram Twitter Review: Did Sharwanand, Siddharth & Aditi Rao Hydari starrer impress the audience?

Maha Samudram Twitter Review: Did Sharwanand, Siddharth & Aditi Rao Hydari starrer impress the audience?
Maha Samudram based on themes of love, action and drama starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles, has been released today. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film has released in Telugu and Tamil, which is receiving a good response.

Netizens are all praise for the film's storyline and actors' performances, however, many have been expressing disappointment over its slow-paced narration. Aditi Rao Hydari's heart touching performance garnering immense love from the audience. Siddharth, who is known for boy next door roles, returned with a bang and impressed the audience. Netizens are also hailing the music and cinematography of the film.

However, the trailer promised an intense love and action drama, with endearing performances but the movie didn't stand up to the mark. The audiences are giving mixed reviews.

Maha Samudram marks the comeback of Siddharth after 8 years as he was last seen in the 2013 film Jabardasth. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. Raj Thota is cranking the camera and Chaitan Bharadwaj is rendering tunes for the film. Anil Sunkara under the banners of AK Entertainments is bankrolling the film. 

