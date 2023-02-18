Maha Shivaratri 2023: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mahesh Babu, South celebs hail Lord Shiva as they extend wishes

Maha Shivaratri, the day of Lord Shiva is being celebrated all over the nation, today, on February 17, 2023. The auspicious day is often referred to as the Great Night of Shiva. People perform pujas, chant mantras, and observe fast in the name of Shiva on this day. Tonight, many people don't even sleep at night and meditate and remember Lord Shiva. To mark the auspicious occasion, several celebrities from the south Indian film industry wished their fans and followers by sharing devotional wishes. From Samantha to Mahesh Babu, many celebs took to social media handles and shared pics as they conveyed wishes to fans on Maha Shivaratri.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a still of praying from her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam to wish fans. The actress wrote, "Om Namah Shivaya!May the blessings of Lord. Shiva remain with you throughout your life." Known for believing in the auspiciousness of the day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a yearly ritual visits Coimbatore for celebrations with her industry friends. In 2021, Samantha dropped a few photos of her posing in front of a huge Lord Shiva statue as she celebrated with Lakshmi Manchu, fashion designer and BFF Shilpa Reddy, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Believing in the auspiciousness of the day, Superstar Mahesh Babu also took to social media and wished his fans on Shivaratri. The actor wrote, "Wishing you all a happy #Mahashivratri! May the light always guide you." Pragya Jaiswal also posted a pic with Lord Shiva as she wished fans on Maha Shivaratri. "Happy Mahashivratri everyone", the actress wrote on her Instagram.

