Maha: Simbu and Hansika starrer's second shooting schedule to kick start soon

STR and Hansika starter Maha is all set to kickstart it's next shooting schedule.

Simbu gave a great start to his fans to 2020 by announcing his film Maannadu with Venkat Prabhu. The makers, during Pongal revealed the complete cast and crew of the most awaited political entertainer. STR has also seen working out for his role in the film. Videos of STR during his workout sessions were also shared on social media. Amid this intense practice for Manadu, the Chekka Sivantha Vaanam star will first be seen in the thriller film, Maha. The film will mark the reunion of STR and Hansika, who shared the screens in 2015 romantic action film Vaalu.

It was revealed recently that Simbu will be seen as a pilot in Maha, which is being directed by U R Jameel. STR’s role will be an extended cameo. Now, in a new development, producer V Mathiyalagan took to his Instagram space and announced that the filming on the second half of Maha will begin from the end of January. He also added that he was blessed to produce a film.

Maha, which is Hansika’s 50th film, is produced under the Etcetera Entertainment banner. The film also includes Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran and Nassar are the other stars who will be seen playing key roles. Although the makers have not yet revealed the film’s official release date yet, it can be expected that Maha will hit the big screens before the end of summer this year.

