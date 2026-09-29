Mahaan 2: Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv’s sequel to release in theaters instead of OTT? Director Karthik Subbaraj reveals

Mahaan 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles, is the reported sequel to the 2022 action thriller Mahaan. Unlike the first instalment, which premiered directly on OTT, the sequel is expected to be released in theatres.

Mahaan 2: Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram starrer to release in theaters instead of direct OTT

In a recent interaction with Behindwoods, director Karthik Subbaraj opened up about his plans to make Mahaan 2 a theatrical experience. The filmmaker said, “We wanted Mahaan as a theatrical release; we imagined the interval block of Dhruv's entry on big screens, and its response. But unfortunately it went to OTT.”

The director added, “That's why I want to take Mahaan 2 in theatres; it's a big dream for me. But next I'm doing a direct OTT film with Atharvaa, Upendra and Prabhudeva. It's based on Puli Attam, which will give an immense visual experience. It is based on a novel. I'm not worried, as right from the start it's a Netflix film.”

More about Mahaan

Mahaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles, was released directly on the OTT platform Prime Video on February 10, 2022. The film follows Gandhi Mahaan, a commerce teacher who leads a quiet, middle-class life with his Gandhian wife, Nachi, and their son, Dada.

One day, when Nachi and their son leave for a school tour, Gandhi decides to spend the day indulging in activities that would normally be frowned upon by his wife. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when Nachi abandons him.

Free from his previous restraints, Gandhi Mahaan joins forces with a local baron and rises to become a powerful figure in the liquor business. However, his life takes another dramatic turn when Dada returns years later as an officer and an ardent follower of Gandhian ideals, determined to confront his father.

The rest of the film explores the conflict between the father and son, focusing on how their opposing ideologies lead to an intense rivalry.

Apart from the father-son duo, the film also stars Simran, Bobby Simha, Sananth, Vettai Muthukumar, Deepak Paramesh, and others in key roles. The idea for a sequel was previously confirmed by Karthik Subbaraj, with Mahaan 2 reportedly expected to go on the floor by 2028.

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