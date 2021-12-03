Mahaan: Chiyaan Vikram & son Dhruv recreate their iconic scene from the film as they wrap up dubbing

The popular father and son of Kollywood, Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv will be teaming up for an upcoming Tamil untitled film. The #Chiyaan60 film is titled Mahaan. The film was announced in 2020 and the first poster has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The father-son duo wrapped up dubbing and announced it by sharing an epic pic.

The director took to Twitter and shared a pic of Vikram and Dhruv recreating the iconic face off scene from the film as they announced the wrap up of dubbing. The father and son posed for the face off pic in the background of the projector.

Sharing the pic, director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "#Mahaan Dubbing Done."

This huge project will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the abner of Seven Screen Studios. Initially, Music Director Anirudh Ravichander was brought on board, but now he has been replaced with Santhosh Narayanan.

Dhruv made his acting debut with Adithya Varma in 2019, a remake of Tollywood’s blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, directed by Gireesaaya. The remake couldn’t perform well as the Telugu and Hindi version at the box office. Mahaan is the second film of Dhruv and 60th film of Vikram.

For the past few weeks, there have been reports doing the rounds about the OTT release of Mahaan. Sources close to the team reveal that Mahaan's streaming rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video.